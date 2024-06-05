GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Victory brought upon us a great degree of accountability, says JSP chief Pawan Kalyan

In his maiden advice to the JSP leaders who have been elected MLAs and MPs, he cautions them to behave well in their public discourses, and spare no effort to fulfil the aspirations of the people

Updated - June 05, 2024 08:22 pm IST

Published - June 05, 2024 08:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan addressing a meeting of newly-elected MLAs and MPs, at the party office, near Mangalagiri, on Wednesday.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan addressing a meeting of newly-elected MLAs and MPs, at the party office, near Mangalagiri, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan said on June 5 (Wednesday) that “victory in the general elections brings with it a great degree of accountability”, and the elected MPs and MLAs should do justice to the salary they would be paid out of the taxpayers’ money.

“The fact that people gave JSP the kind of victory, which perhaps no regional party in the country ever got to relish, puts tremendous responsibility on the shoulders of the elected representatives,” he pointed out, exhorting them to serve the public to the best of their abilities and in a transparent manner.

Addressing the newly-elected JSP MPs and MLAs at the party office, near Mangalagiri, Mr. Kalyan said he would continue to stand by the people in their tough times and expected the same from the others as they were being sent to the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assembly with a lot of hope.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan and TDP leader S.V.S.N. Varma at a meeting on Wednesday.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan and TDP leader S.V.S.N. Varma at a meeting on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

He advised the MPs and MLAs to behave well in their public discourses as people would be watching them all the time. The State was facing a huge crisis, and the MPs and MLAs should spare no effort in getting what people wanted.

Corruption

The JSP chief further said that each one of them should work as per a plan to fulfill the people’s wishes and duly fight corruption, which had been rampant for the last five years. The party leaders should always be accessible to the masses, he said.

JSP political affairs committee chairman and Tenali MLA-elect Nadendla Manohar and party general secretary K. Nagababu, and S.V.S.N. Varma, former MLA of TDP in Pithapuram, and others were present.

