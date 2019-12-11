Victims pour their woes out at Dalit Sthree Sakthi roundtable

Victims of sexual assault, caste discrimination and other atrocities from the SC/ST communities poured their woes out before A.P. Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma and Secretary to Govt. (Social Welfare) M. Ravichandra and other government officials at a roundtable organised by Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) in the city on Tuesday.

The victims urged the authorities to ensure speedy investigation and justice which have been eluding them despite the existence of a legal framework.

At the roundtable titled ‘Violence Against Dalit Adivasi Women and Girl Children 2019’ organised on the occasion of Human Rights Day, cases of 30 crimes against men and women of SC, ST communities were presented.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravichandra stressed the need for sensitisation of the department staff and officials so that victims are shown empathy while resolving the issues.

“There are many Acts to deal with the atrocities but implementing them is the key. If we can properly implement them, most of the problems can be solved. Awareness is needed among Collectors, Superintendents of Police, prosecutors and all others concerned. For the same, we are conducting a meeting on December 21,” Mr. Ravichandra said.

He further said that meetings with all the departments should be conducted once in three months, but this practice was not being followed for many years. He assured victims that cases would be reviewed every month, prompting investigation agencies to go for a speedy probe.

Timebound trials

Ms. Vasireddy Padma said that the number of cases of rape under the pretext of marriage has gone up of late.

“Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to introduce a bill for women safety that promises investigation and trial of cases of crime against women within 21 days. Due to delay in conviction in many cases, accused are being set free while victims bear the pain. In this context, the new law will ensure speedy trial and conviction,” Ms. Padma said.

Director of Prosecutions Byra Ramakoteswara Rao said that there is a lack of coordination between prosecution, social welfare department and investigation agencies. Now that the Social Welfare Department secretary Mr. Ravinchandra called for a meeting, things will fall in line, he said. DSS convener Jhansi Geddam and others were present.