Victim’s kin demand CBI probe into custodial death

ONGOLE

02 August 2020 22:49 IST

Family of the deceased Dalit youth Y. Kiran Kumar who was picked up by police for not wearing a mask has demanded a probe by a sitting judge or the Central Bureau of Investigation into his alleged custodial death.

Dissatisfied with the arrest of the Sub-Inspector K.Vijay Kumar under IPC304A(causing death by negligence), victim’s father Y. Mohan Rao has demanded that case be altered with the section of 302 IPC and that the provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act be invoked.

Reiterating that his son had succumbed to the injuries sustained when police allegedly thrashed him, he said he did not believe the police version that his son had sustained the fatal injury while trying to escape from police custody. Justice could be ensured only by ordering a probe either by the CBI or a sitting judge of the High Court, he opined.

Meanwhile, Dalit Hakkula Parirakshana Samiti(DHPS) Prakasam district president Neelam Nagender Rao told mediapersons in Chirala that Home Minister M. Sucharita should visit the bereaved family and reassure them that justice would be done to them.

He also demanded that protection be given to the victim’s friend S. Abraham, who was riding the motorcycle that day, after recording his statement.