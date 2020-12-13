Andhra Pradesh

Vice President’s visit to Vizag concludes

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu concluded his seven-day visit to Visakhapatnam and left for Delhi on Saturday.

He was accorded a warm send-off by Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, District Collector V. Vinay Chand and City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha at the airport.

The Vice President, during his visit to the city, paid a visit to Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute and Central Institute of Fisheries Technology and interacted with scientists and staff. He also addressed a couple of virtual meetings from Visakhapatnam.

