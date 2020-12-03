Vice-President’s tour to Visakhapatnam put off

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 December 2020 00:14 IST

The scheduled visit of Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu to Visakhapatnam has been postponed, according to an official release here on Wednesday.

The Vice-President was scheduled to arrive here on Wednesday for a seven-day visit. The visit has been postponed due to inclement weather conditions and the revised dates of his visit will be informed soon, the release said.

Advertising

Advertising