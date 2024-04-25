GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Vice-President to attend National Sanskrit University convocation

April 25, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar will participate as the chief guest in the third Convocation of National Sanskrit University (NSU) here on Friday.

According to vice-chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthi, this is the third convocation of the institution after it got the central university status in 2020.

The university’s chancellor and Padma Bhushan awardee N. Gopalaswami, who had served as the Chief Election Commissioner of India, will preside over the function. IISER-Tirupati director Santanu Bhattacharya will release books pertaining to Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS).

Meanwhile, Governor S. Abdul Nazeer arrived at the Tirupati airport here on Thursday, ahead of the visit of Mr. Dhankar. Mr. Nazeer was accorded a ceremonial reception at the airport by Collector Pravin Kumar and Superintendent of Police Krishnakanth Patel.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.