Vice-President to attend National Sanskrit University convocation

April 25, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar will participate as the chief guest in the third Convocation of National Sanskrit University (NSU) here on Friday.

According to vice-chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthi, this is the third convocation of the institution after it got the central university status in 2020.

The university’s chancellor and Padma Bhushan awardee N. Gopalaswami, who had served as the Chief Election Commissioner of India, will preside over the function. IISER-Tirupati director Santanu Bhattacharya will release books pertaining to Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS).

Meanwhile, Governor S. Abdul Nazeer arrived at the Tirupati airport here on Thursday, ahead of the visit of Mr. Dhankar. Mr. Nazeer was accorded a ceremonial reception at the airport by Collector Pravin Kumar and Superintendent of Police Krishnakanth Patel.