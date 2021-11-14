Vice-President stresses need for inclusive society for differently-abled

NELLORE

14 November 2021 01:35 IST

‘What they need is empathy from us, not sympathy’

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has emphasised the need to build an inclusive society that is sensitive to the needs of differently-abled persons.

“What differently-abled persons require is empathy from us, and not sympathy,” he said while interacting with trainees at the ‘Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for Skill Development and Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities’ here on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

While appreciating performance of achievers in the Tokyo Paralympics, he said it was imperative to identify hidden talents and build confidence in them so that they could excel in their chosen fields.

They did the country proud and remained a source of inspiration for millions of fellow countrymen by proving that with grit and determination one could overcome disabilities.

The Vice President also called for creating disabled-friendly public infrastructure for barrier-free travel. Praising CRC for empowering ‘Divyangjans’ by skilling them, he urged private firms to provide more jobs to differently-abled persons.

Distributing aids and appliances to the differently-abled persons, the Vice-President la/uded the CRC functioning under Hyderabad-based National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID) for providing training to specially-abled persons in, among other areas, data entry operation, sewing machine operation, Office Assistant training and LED board making.

Later, inaugurating the Kousalya Sadan-Rural Self-Empowerment Training Institute (RSETI) at Swarna Bharat Trust later Mr. Naidu said empowering women, economically and socially, was critical for the development of the nation. He also interacted with a group of tribal Chenchu tribal children from Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district on the occasion.