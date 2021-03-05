Vice-President prays at Tirumala

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday offered prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

On his arrival at the main temple complex, Mr. Naidu was warmly received by TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy, chief vigilance and security officer Gopinath Jatti and other officials.

Though the Vice-President is entitled for a direct entry through the 'Mahadwaram', he gently dismissed the time-honored privilege and preferred reaching through the 'Vaikuntam' queue complex like any other commoner.

Mr. Naidu was accompanied by his family and Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy among others.

The Vice-President stood for about ten minutes in front of the main deity inside the sanctum sanctorum and paid his obeisance. As is the practice he also made some customary deposits into the temple hundi.

Later, the pundits rendered 'Vedasirvachanams' on him at the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the main temple complex while the authorities presented him a memento and laddu prasadam.

District Collector Harinarayanan and Tirupati (Urban) SP Venkata Appala Naidu were also present.