Vice-President lauds Sathya Sai Trust

ANANTAPUR

22 May 2020 23:39 IST

Venkaiah Naidu appreciates efforts taken by the organisation to help migrants during the lockdown

The Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation in Puttaparthi won appreciation from Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday for its efforts to help those in need during the nationwide lockdown.

Speaking over phone with Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust (SSSCT) managing trustee R.J. Rathnakar on Friday, Mr. Naidu commended the organisation for helping the district administration and coming to the aid of migrant workers at several places in the State. He also enquired about the welfare of the people living on the Sathya Sai main campus and the COVID-19 situation in Puttaparthi.

More than 2,000 stranded workers and students were sent to their homes following all the precautions prescribed by the Government of India, Mr. Rathnakar told Mr. Naidu. The trust has donated ₹12 crore to PM CARES, Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and district administration put together.

Mr. Rathnakar told Mr. Naidu that most of the services will now be shifted to digital platforms and steps were being taken to make sure that the hospitals were run in a fully sterile atmosphere with minimal chances of infections, thus giving confidence to both the staff and to the patients. He also said that 100 community kitchens were operating in various States and serving the needy, especially stranded migrant workers.

Sri Sathya Sai Organisation has distributed 1.6 million kg of groceries to 1.10 lakh families and food packets to 1.2 million people, Mr. Rathnakar told the Vice-President.