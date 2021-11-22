Vice-President flags off Vizag-Kirandul train with two Vistadome coaches

Visakhapatnam

22 November 2021 17:57 IST

Venkaiah Naidu calls for further improvement of tourism at Araku and Borra Caves

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu flagged off the Visakhapatnam – Kirandul train, which was equipped with two new Vistadome (see-through glass coaches) and new Linke Hofmann Bosch (LHB) coaches, at the city railway station here on Monday.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, the Vice-President went nostalgic recalling his arrival by train to the then ‘Waltair railway station’ in 1970, and joining the Andhra University Law College and his association with the City of Destiny, which laid the foundation for his entry into politics. The railway station and the city have developed a lot since then.

While saying that he would not talk politics, the Vice-President expressed concern at the decline in the standards in the Legislatures and Parliament. “We are the largest democracy in the world. I am also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and am pained by the unruly scenes in the legislative bodies. Elected representatives should set an example for others through healthy debates,” he said.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu complimented Railway Minister Ashwini Vishnaw and the Railway Board for heeding his suggestion to give priority to Visakhapatnam for the upgradation of the train. Visakhapatnam was growing well in the areas of industrial development, education and tourism. The Central and the State governments should promote these areas. It was selected as a ‘Smart City’, has top-class institutions like IIM, IIPE and DSNLU and these have to be strengthened. The city was also emerging as a healthcare destination, he said.

He called for further improvement of tourism at Araku and Borra Caves. The train passing through the tunnels and green valleys was an experience in itself to tourists, who would cherish it throughout their life. While describing Araku as “poor man’s Ooty”, in view of the comparatively low cost, he regretted that the peace in the tribal region was being disturbed by the ‘bullet’, hinting at the Maoist movement. He appealed to such elements to eschew the path of violence and join the mainstream of society.

The Vice-President told the gathering the Kottavalasa-Kirandul line was a major source of revenue to Waltair Division and E Co R. Turning to the General Manager of East Coast Railway Archana Joshi, he told her that more revenue should be spent in the development of the region. He also promised to take the issue to the notice of the Railway Minister. He also commended the railways for rushing to the aid of passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Joshi also spoke on the beauty of Araku and Borra Caves and the efforts being made by the railways to provide better services to tourists.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Kumar Satpathy presented a vote of thanks.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, and MPs M.V.V. Satyanarayana (Visakhapatnam) and B.V. Satyavathi (Anakapalle) were present.