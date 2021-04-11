Vice-Chancellors told to spruce upvarsities to attract foreign students

VIJAYAWADA

11 April 2021 00:17 IST

Office of International Affairs to be set up in all campuses

Shifting focus to internationalisation of higher education in the State, the government has asked the Vice-Chancellors of universities to establish an Office of International Affairs in the respective campuses.

“The move is in line with the National Education Policy-2020, which lays emphasis on expanding the global outreach of the higher education institutions by promoting India as a study destination and intensive academic and research collaboration with the higher educational institutions in foreign countries,” says K. Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Advertising

Advertising

Considering the importance of the issue, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the universities to establish Office for International Affairs on their campuses.

Noted higher education institutions in the State such as Acharya Nagarjuna University, Andhra University and Sri Venkateswara University already have separate offices dealing exclusively with the issues of foreign students on their campuses.

Tech education

“In Andhra University, four hostel blocks are exclusively meant for foreign students. Our focus is on the JNTU campuses in Kakinada and Anantapur because there is a good demand among students from other nations for technical courses,” said Mr. Reddy.

Explaining the role of the new facility, he said they would coordinate in all matters relating to supporting foreign students, dissemination of information pertaining to admission process, promotional activities and brand building campaign abroad. The facilities will serve as a single point contact for carrying out all collaborative activities with foreign institutions and act as a liaison body between the foreign students and the sponsoring agency.

Grievance redressal

They would also address the grievances of foreign students in all matters and serve as the single point contact for registration with Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), facilitate networking with fellow students and extend all help to the foreign students to adapt to the new cultural environment and make their stay comfortable.

“The idea is to make Andhra Pradesh an attractive destination for foreign students to pursue their academics here,” said Mr. Reddy.

The Vice-Chancellors of all universities have also been told to ensure that their respective institutions are strengthened in academics and infrastructure. The admissions must be done through a centralised system and the universities should enhance their brand image to attract more students from offshore nations.

The Vice-Chancellors should coordinate the activities of their Offices for International Affairs with Kumar Annavarapu, Coordinator, Overseas Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh.