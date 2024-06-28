ADVERTISEMENT

Vice-Chancellors of SKD, Anantapur Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University resign

Updated - June 28, 2024 11:57 am IST

Published - June 28, 2024 11:56 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Appointments of the two Vice-Chancellors were made during the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

A view of the JNTUA College of Engineering, in Anantapur. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (Anantapuram) [JNTUA] Vice-Chancellor G.V.R. Srinivasa Rao has tendered his resignation from the position. The resignation letter was submitted to the Chief Secretary of the State Higher Education Department on June 27.

Professor Rao, hailing from the Department of Civil Engineering at Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the JNTU(A) on January 17 during the tenure of the YSR Congress Party government.

In addition, reports indicate that the varsity Registrar, Professor Shasidhar, has also resigned from the position.

“Further, the Vice-Chancellor of Sri Krishna Devaraya University of Anantapur, Professor K. Hussain Reddy, and Registrar M.V. Lakshmaiah have resigned from their respective positions,” according to university sources. Their appointments were made during the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

