Vice-Chancellors of SKD, Anantapur Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University resign

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (Anantapuram) [JNTUA] Vice-Chancellor G.V.R. Srinivasa Rao has tendered his resignation from the position. The resignation letter was submitted to the Chief Secretary of the State Higher Education Department on June 27.

Professor Rao, hailing from the Department of Civil Engineering at Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the JNTU(A) on January 17 during the tenure of the YSR Congress Party government.

In addition, reports indicate that the varsity Registrar, Professor Shasidhar, has also resigned from the position.

“Further, the Vice-Chancellor of Sri Krishna Devaraya University of Anantapur, Professor K. Hussain Reddy, and Registrar M.V. Lakshmaiah have resigned from their respective positions,” according to university sources. Their appointments were made during the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.