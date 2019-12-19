Vice-Chancellors’ meet at Raj Bhavan today

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will chair a conference of the Vice-Chancellors of Universities across the Sate at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Friday.

The meeting will discuss the academic calendars of the universities, implementation of the cetrally-sponsored schemes and research and industry interaction. The initiatives taken by the universities to improve quality of higher education, up-dation of syllabus and restructuring of the need-based courses, reforms in evaluation system and setting up of the Centres of Excellence will be among other issues to be taken up for discussion.

Education Minister A. Suresh, Special Chief Secretary, Higher Education Satish Chandra, Special Chief Secretary, Department of Agriculture Poonam Malakondaiah, Chairman of AP State Council of Higher Education K. Hemachandra Reddy and 20 Vice-Chancellors of various Universities in the State will be part of the conference.