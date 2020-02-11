Vice-Chancellors’ conclave to focus on virtual technological universities

The Second Conclave of Vice-Chancellors of Technological Universities will focus on modalities to be adopted for improving the quality of pedagogy and making it more accessible to a larger population and increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) from current level of 21% to 30%.

Detailing the proposed deliberations at the two-day conclave on February 13 and 14 at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University(JNTU), Anantapur, Vice-Chancellor S. Srinivas Kumar said the idea of a ‘virtual’ technological university in the country would be discussed by the policy makers at the event.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Srinivas Kumar said higher officials of education would discuss several issues that need to be addressed at Central and State government levels.

“The key takeaways for the 65 Vice-Chancellors attending the conclave will be to know the best pedagogical practices and implement them in their own university to improve the quality of education,” the Vice-Chancellor pointed out. Another takeaway would be an access to the world’s best magazines at a much cheaper price for the students of every participating college, he added.

AICTE to hold a session

While Minister for Education A. Suresh will attend the conclave on both days, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman A. Sahasrabudhe, and National Education Policy draft committee member K. Ramachandran will speak on day one. National Board of Accreditation Chairman K.K. Aggarwal will speak on ‘Reinventing Excellence in Technical Education’.

The AICTE will simultaneously hold a session for 400 college representatives on the process of obtaining its approval at the JNTUA Engineering College auditorium on February 13..

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan had initially consented to attend the event on both days, but their visits were cancelled.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu and Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu inspected the venue on Tuesday evening.