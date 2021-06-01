Andhra Pradesh

Vice Admiral Sreekumar Nair takes over as Director General Naval Projects

Vice Admiral Sreekumar Nair took over as the Director General Naval Projects (DGNP), Visakhapatnam, from Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh here on Tuesday. Vice Admiral Nair has earlier served as Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, and Assistant Chief of Materiel (Information Technology and Systems), at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy).

The Flag officer was commissioned as an Electrical Officer into the Indian Navy on 17th August, 1987 and is an alumnus of erstwhile Regional Engineering College (now NIT), Tiruchrapalli, and IIT Delhi. The Flag Officer has held various important appointments in the Indian Navy including Operational, Staff and Dockyard. He has served onboard Indian Naval Ships Ranvir, Rana, Delhi and Mumbai. The Admiral has received Nao Sena Medal (NM) in 2010 and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) in 2021 for his meritorious service.


