Vice-Admiral arrives on a three-day farewell visit to ENC

Vice-Admiral Bimal Verma, Commander-in-Chief Andaman & Nicobar Command (CINCAN), arrived in Visakhapatnam on a three-day farewell visit to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Friday.

During the visit, Vice-Admiral Verma is scheduled to make a round of various infrastructure developments undertaken at ENC. His wife Seema Verma, president of the Defence Wives Welfare Association, is scheduled to interact with the president and committee members of the Navy Wives Welfare Association and visit NWWA welfare facilities at Visakhapatnam.

Vice-Admiral Verma will retire from the Navy on November 30 after four decades of distinguished service which includes tenures at sea, ashore at various headquarters, operational and training establishments as well as tri-services institutions.

Stellar career

Vice-Admiral Verma is an alumnus of the prestigious Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) and National Defence Academy where he was adjudged Best Naval Cadet. He was commissioned in the Indian Navy on January 1, 1980 and specialised in ‘Communications and Electronic Warfare’.

During his tenure, he commanded amphibious platforms such as IN Ships Shardul and Magar, missile destroyer INS Ranjit and guided-missile destroyer INS Mysore.

Amongst his important ashore appointments, the Flag Officer has been the Principal Director Naval Operations at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy), Naval Attache in Tehran, Captain Local Workup Team (LWT) at Visakhapatnam, Indian Naval Tactical Evaluation Group and has also served with the Signal Intelligence Organisation.

On elevation to the Flag rank, Vice-Admiral Verma has held appointments as Flag Officer Doctrines & Concepts, Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra and Gujarat Naval Area, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Information Warfare & Operations) and Flag Officer ‘Alternate Operational Base’ project.

On promotion to the rank of Vice-Admiral on November 1, 2012, the Flag Officer was appointed as Chief of Staff, ENC where he also coordinated the International Fleet Review 2016 before taking over as CINCAN in February 2016.