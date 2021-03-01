Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh takes over as ENC chief

Vice Admiral A.B. Singh taking over as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief from Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain in Visakhapatnam Monday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 March 2021 18:07 IST

Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh took over as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) from Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, at an impressive ceremonial parade held at the naval base here on Monday.

Vice Admiral A.B. Singh inspected the ceremonial guard and reviewed platoons of naval personnel drawn from various ships and establishments of the ENC. The ceremony was attended by all Flag Officers and Commanding Officers of ships, submarines and establishments. Later, he also paid homage to martyrs by laying a floral wreath at the War Memorial on Beach Road. He was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2011 and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2016.

