Vice Admiral A.B. Singh to take over as FOC-in-C of ENC

Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh will assume Command of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) at a Ceremonial Parade to be held at the Naval Base on Monday. Photo: Special arrangement

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 February 2021 03:40 IST

Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh will assume command of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) at a ceremonial parade at the Naval Base on Monday. Vice-Admiral Singh will take charge as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) Eastern Naval Command from Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, who will move to New Delhi as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC).

A ceremonial parade comprising of ceremonial guard and platoons of naval personnel drawn from various ships, submarines and establishments of the ENC will be held at the Naval Base. The parade will also be attended by all Flag Officers and Commanding Officers of ships, submarines and naval establishments.

