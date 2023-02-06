ADVERTISEMENT

Vibrant hues of modern society on display at TeeVee’s art show

February 06, 2023 02:17 am | Updated 02:17 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The event was organised by Creative Art Academy and Telugu World Artists Association

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Former Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Mandali Buddha Prasad on Sunday said artist T. Venkatrao’s art works showcase the essence of life and contemporary society. He was speaking after inaugurating a ‘One Day One Man Show’ of senior artist and cartoonist T. Venkatrao, popularly known as TeeVee in art circles, at the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati.

“Most of his paintings in retrospect reflected the journey of his career as an artist and conveyed the various problems and political issues that effected the nature and common man at large over the past 60 years and one could see a social philosopher in his art expressions. His life is a multi-colour picture painted with his experiences,” said Mr. Buddha Prasad.



A Padma Shri recipient, S.V. Ramarao, a Chicago-based Telugu artist of international repute, said TV’s art works centre on the common man and his issues that sensitise the contemporary politicians. G.Y. Giri, another senior artist from Hyderabad, explained the vibrancy in communicating the problems of the marginalised in the society.

Mr. Buddha Prasad felicitated the artist with a shawl and bouquet. The art exhibition drew good crowds representing the artist, art critics and art lovers from in and around Vijayawada. Local artists Balayogi, Sannala, Krishna, Kalasagar, Asirvadam and Rangula Sandhya were present.

