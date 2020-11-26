Vibrancy returning to schools: Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh

‘Not less than 50% pupils attending classes’

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Wednesday said vibrancy was returning to school campuses with not less than 50 % of students attending classes.

The Minister said school campuses were becoming vibrant zones with hassle-free teaching amid the ongoing Nadu-Nedu works that aim at changing the face of the school buildings and the ongoing ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka Vaarotsavalu’.

He said on Wednesday, of the total 6,74,733 tenth class students, 2,95,199 attended classes (43.75 %). Similarly, of 6,84,722 Class 9 students, 2,74,204 (40 %) and among the 6,81,917 Class 8 students, 3,47,979 (51 %) attended classes. After December 14, classes will commence for students of sixth and seventh classes, he said.

He said the COVID-19 guidelines were being followed by one and all.

Demand to shut schools

Meanwhile, leaders of the Municipal Teachers’ Federation on Wednesday urged the government to declare holidays for all schools in the State from December 1 to 31 in view of the fresh set of COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centre.

They said in the wake of reports of a second wave of infections, it is imperative to safeguard the children by closing the schools for the entire month of December.