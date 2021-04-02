VHR calls for united struggle to save VSP

‘Time to sink differences and oppose anti-labour policies of Centre’

Former MP and senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao has called upon all sections of people to join hands and oppose the “anti-labour and anti-people” policies of the Centre.

Mr. Hanumantha Rao, along with another former MP G.V. Harsha Kumar, visited the relay hunger strike camp being organised under the aegis of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee at Kurmannapalem on Friday and expressed their solidarity with the striking workers.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Hanumantha Rao called upon the working class to oppose the “anti-labour” policies of the Centre. He also called upon all the political parties to set aside their differences and unite to save the public sector unit, which was the backbone for the growth of the nation.

PM flayed

Mr. Hanumantha Rao alleged that the Prime Minister was dancing to the corporate sector’s tune, and was keen on handing over the PSUs to them on a platter.

PDSU president S. Rammohan and general secretary A. Ravichandra suggested the involvement of students for the success of the agitation.

Committee chairmen Mantri Rajasekhar and D. Adinarayana, convener J. Ayodhya Ram, co-convener Gandham Venkata Rao, and CITU leader N. Rama Rao spoke.