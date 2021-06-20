VHP oppose move to erect statue of Tipu Sultan

KURNOOL

20 June 2021 23:51 IST

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) State working president Nandireddy Sai Reddy on Sunday said that the VHP and the Bajrang Dal would block all activities related to setting up a statue of Tipu Sultan in Proddatur town of Kadapa district on Monday.

“Tipu Sultan was a religious fanatic. Bhoomi Puja was held to set up his statue, which is not acceptable. Tipu Sultan had massacred Hindus and converted millions of them,” Mr. Sai Reddy told the media here.

He also demanded at the Jinnah Circle in Proddatur be removed. “The VHP and the Bajrang Dal demand that the Proddatur legislators, who blindly believe in appeasement of the minorities, should learn about the real history and tender an apology to the Hindu community,” he said.

VHP State joint secretary S. Pranesh, Bajrang Dal State convener T. Pratap Reddy, VHP Kurnool city president Lakireddy Amarasimha Reddy, and working president Gorantla Ramana were present on the occlusion.