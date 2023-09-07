HamberMenu
VHP demands Udhayanidhi Stalin stripped of cabinet position

The organisation took objection to Udayanidhi’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma, terming them ‘hate speech’; seeks his apology

September 07, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Milind Parande, secretary-general of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), has demanded that the Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Affairs, Udhayanidhi Stalin, be stripped of his cabinet position immediately in view of his controversial remarks on Sanatana Dharma.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday on the sidelines of the VHP Foundation Day celebrations, he sought an unconditional apology from the Tamil Nadu Minister for his “hate speech”. “He has hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus with his acerbic remark, for which he has to apologise and also withdraw his statement,” Mr. Parande said.

About Kharge supporting Udayanidhi

Similarly, the VHP leader took exception to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Member of Parliament Karthi Chidambaram (son of former Union Minister P. Chidambaram) extending support to Mr. Udhayanidhi.

“The people of Tamil Nadu, who are well-versed with the DMK’s narrative, have started discussing if this is the viewpoint of the Congress-led alliance too,” Mr. Parande said.

“Sanatana Dharma had always stood as a symbol of tolerance; as an all-encompassing way of life,” he said, recalling the plea by over 140 legal experts and intellectuals to the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognisance of the controversial statement.

The VHP would conduct a ‘Sadhu Jagran’ for fifteen days, with thousands of sadhus drawn from across the country. Similarly, the Bajrang Dal would hold ‘Shourya Jagran’ from September 30 to October 14.

Andhra Pradesh / Tamil Nadu / hinduism / ministers (government)

