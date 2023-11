November 11, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday (November 11) appointed office-bearers to its Guntur district Alaya Archaka Purohit wing. Prathipati Madhava Sarma has been appointed as president and Valluru Hanumath Sai Sarma as vice-president. On the occasion, Mr. Madhava Sarma observed that they would protect the Hindu culture and promote religious harmony in the district. He also warned that they would strongly oppose any violation in temples across the district.

