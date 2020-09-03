VFS plea for Padma award to Sonu Sood

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 September 2020 23:38 IST

The Vizag Film Society (VFS), affiliated to the Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI), at its virtual meeting on Thursday resolved to appeal to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister to confer a Padma Award on actor Sonu Sood at next year’s Republic Day celebrations.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of P. Viswanadham, adopted a unanimous resolution in this regard.

Vizag Film Society secretary Narava Prakasa Rao drew the attention of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to the yeoman services rendered by Mr. Sood towards a large number of people affected by the pandemic since April this year. He was the first actor to have arranged transport and food to migrant workers, who were walking for hundreds of miles to reach their homes in the absence of public transport.

The actor ensured that poor people were given free food by his hotel in Mumbai, and he won over the hearts of the people across the country with his selfless service, Mr. Prakasa Rao said.