VFS plea for Padma award to Sonu Sood

The Vizag Film Society (VFS), affiliated to the Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI), at its virtual meeting on Thursday resolved to appeal to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister to confer a Padma Award on actor Sonu Sood at next year’s Republic Day celebrations.
The meeting, held under the chairmanship of P. Viswanadham, adopted a unanimous resolution in this regard.
Vizag Film Society secretary Narava Prakasa Rao drew the attention of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to the yeoman services rendered by Mr. Sood towards a large number of people affected by the pandemic since April this year. He was the first actor to have arranged transport and food to migrant workers, who were walking for hundreds of miles to reach their homes in the absence of public transport.
The actor ensured that poor people were given free food by his hotel in Mumbai, and he won over the hearts of the people across the country with his selfless service, Mr. Prakasa Rao said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath