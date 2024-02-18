Vexed with ‘govt. apathy’, Andhra Pradesh Unemployed JAC plans State-wide ‘Odarpu Yatra’

February 18, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vexed with what they call ‘a prolonged indifference on the part of the Andhra Pradesh government towards the lakhs of unemployed youth,” leaders of Andhra Pradesh Nirudyoga Joint Action Committee have decided to embark on a “Nirudyoga Odarpu Yatra” across the State.

Speaking to The Hindu, JAC president S. Hemanth Kumar slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for going back on its promise of releasing a ‘mega DSC’. He said the authorities concerned had failed to concede their plea to make changes in the examinations’ schedule as the dates were overlapping. He said the JAC leaders would move across the State and speak to the lakhs of youngsters, waiting endlessly for jobs.

The mains examination for State Bank of India’s clerical jobs, scheduled to be held on February 25, coincided with the Group-II Services examination being conducted by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

“After we took the issue to the notice of the APPSC officials, they discussed the matter with their SBI counterparts and got the SBI examination postponed to March 4,” he said, adding that the aspirants should take note of the fact that the Group-II prelims examinations will be conducted as was initially planned, on February 25.

Overlapping exams

Group-I prelims examination, scheduled to be held on March 17, overlaps with the DSC examination, he pointed out, seeking clarity from the officials concerned on the issue. The JAC has been insisting that the government postpone both the examinations, increase the number of posts to which candidates would be recruited and also, like in Telangana, increase the age limit for the aspirants in general category to 47.

Mr. Hemanth Kumar said that candidates were worried about no gap between the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and DSC examination. The TET will start on February 27 and conclude on March 9. The results would be declared on March 14, while the DSC examinations would be conducted from March 15 to 30, 2024, he said.

Pointing to the fact that some aggrieved candidates had approached the court of law against the government’s decision to consider B.Ed-qualified candidates for the posts of Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT), as this would harm the interests of the D. Ed-qualified candidates.

The JAC has appealed for immediate release of notifications to fill the 15,000 posts in digital libraries and the remaining 26,000 posts in the Police Department.

Mr. Hemanth Kumar also demanded 5 grace marks to the candidates who appeared for a written test for the post of police constable on February 22 last year, owing to mistakes in the question paper.

He said since the election code was expected to be released soon, the government should release the notifications immediately and do the needful to provide relief to the unemployed youth.