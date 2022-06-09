Andhra Pradesh: Vexed Konaseema farmers declare crop holiday in Godavari delta 

Farmers have declared a ‘crop holiday’ in the Godavari delta in Konaseema district owing to delay in payment of paddy procured by the government and poor access to irrigation water through the existing canal system. | Photo Credit: K.N. Murali Sankar

June 09, 2022 11:56 IST

The Konaseema farmers have declared the crop holiday in the Godavari delta in Kharif-2022 as their appeals for timely payment of procured paddy, desilting of canal, drainage systems fell on a deaf ear for years.

It is official. The farmers have declared a ‘crop holiday’ in the Godavari delta in Konaseema district owing to delay in payment of paddy procured by the government and poor access to irrigation water through the existing canal system.

In an official release issued on Wednesday, Konaseema Collector Himanshu Shukla has said; “The farmers have communicated me about their decision of declaring the ‘crop holiday’ (for Kharif 2022). I have appealed them to withdraw their decision and assured to address their demands including desilting of drains and canal systems”.

By June 8, the farmers in the stretch of Allavaram, Katrenikona, Uppalaguptam and I.Polavaram Mandals under the Godavari delta have declared the crop holiday without commencing the Kharif operations.

On June 1, the water was released into the Godavari delta from Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram, targeting to commence the Kharif season early to prevent crop loss in the cyclones in winter.

On June 8, Mr. Himanshu, irrigation and fisheries officials conducted a field survey in the four Mandals, where they have found the need of modernization of existing canal system and desilting of the irrigation drainage system.

“At least a week is required to carry out the desilting of the drainages - Rameswaram and Kunavaram drains - which submerge the paddy fields during the cyclones. The canal system will be cleaned during the desilting drive within a week”, said Mr. Himanshu.

“₹119.64 crores of pending payment pertaining to paddy procured during Rabi 2022 have been released to the 5395 farmers on June 8. The State government will extend every support to the farmers. I appeal to the farmers to withdraw the decision on the crop holiday and not to be trapped by any section of people”, said Mr. Himanshu.

On the ground, thousands of acres of land have been left uncultivated as part of the ‘crop holiday’ across the Konaseema district. Paddy is the prime crop to be grown in the land under the crop holiday. The farmers have also vexed with the promises made by the State government on the modernization works of canals and drainages for the past two Kharif seasons.