‘Vexatious land disputes will soon be a thing of the past’

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose on Tuesday inaugurated the Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) Network System sub-station at the tahsildar’s office in Jaggaiahpeta in Krishna district established as part of the pilot project for the State-wide comprehensive land survey aimed at streamlining land records.

Mr. Bose along with Minister for Transport, I&PR Perni Venkataramaiah and others launched the pilot project under which the land in 25 mandals of Jaggaiahpeta would be resurveyed using CORS sub-station in a span of 90 days.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bose said the first land survey took place between 1860 and 1930 and due to lack of streamlining, land disputes had become a major cause for concern and the same is reflected in the huge number of pending cases with courts and grievances submitted at the Spandana programme.

The comprehensive resurvey of land would put an end to all disputes and it would take about two years for completion of resurvey of the 3.31 crore acres of land, excluding roads, forest area and water bodies out of total 3.69 crore acres of land in the State, he said.

Mr. Bose said farmers who got entangled in land disputes for years would be relieved of the mental stress once the resurvey is completed and it would be completed in time with the help of advanced technology.

Mr. Venkataramaiah said the resurvey would help farmers in all aspects related to land ownership as proper land records would be established after the survey.

Government Whip and Jaggaiahpeta MLA Samineni Udayabhanu said that the survey of 66,761 acres of land in 25 villages of the Jaggaiahpeta mandal would be completed in three months and 22 surveyors were appointed to carry out the job. He said the new survey method gives no scope for tampering of any record.

CORS technology

Survey and Land Records director S. Prabhakar Reddy said that the CORS technology helped in conducting the survey in a short span of time and also the mistakes of the surveyors could be identified.

He said the resurvey was being carried out for the first time in 120 years in the State.

On the sidelines of the inauguration, exhibitions of the items used for land surveys in the past such as land records from 1860, chains, manuscript maps and the devices to be used now were displayed.

Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) V. Usharani, CCLA office joint secretary Ch. Sreedhar, and district collector A. Md. Imtiaz were among those present.