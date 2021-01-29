Andhra Pradesh

Veturi literary award presented to Bhuvana Chandra

The 11th Veturi Literary award was presented to renowned movie lyricist Bhuvana Chandra. The award was given jointly by Veturi Sahithi Peetham and Sri Prakash Cultural Association at Tuni on Friday. Payakaraopeta MLA Golla Babu Rao, who attended the event as the chief guest, gave the award along with other dignitaries.

On this occasion, literary persons from Tuni and Payakaraopeta felicitated Mr. Bhuvana Chandra. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bhuvana Chandra said that he was honoured to receive the award. He also said that there are many opportunities for upcoming singers and lyricists and all they need to is to have command over Telugu literature. “Sri Veturi will live forever through Telugu literature and songs,” he said.

A large number of literary and Veturi fans attended the event.

