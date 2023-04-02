Vetiver comes as a boon to Prakasam ryots

April 02, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - ONGOLE

Farmers in the coastal Prakasam district have been seeing commercial success with the cultivation of vetiver, a perennial grass that has a variety of uses.

A 46-year-old farmer, J. Ramachandra Goud, used to grow groundnut and colocasia on the sandy soil of Padarthi village near Kothapatnam and suffered losses because of unsteady returns year after year. Taking inspiration from his counterparts in Puducherry and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu, he took to the cultivation of the hardy root-based crop in a small way in 2018. He achieved a yield of 850 kg in the first year.

Scaling up acreage

“The second year, I grew vetiver, also known as ‘Khus’, on three acres and the yield increased to 8.6 tonnes,” the proud farmer tells The Hindu, as he sat to harvest the root. He made a profit of ₹1 lakh per acre in 2020 and 2021. Gaining confidence from the results, he scaled up the acreage to 15 acres in 2022.

When cyclone Mandous wreaked havoc on the farms in the coastal mandals of the district, even though his crop too was submerged for almost four months, Mr. Goud was not in anguish as vetiver ( Chrysopogon zizanioides) withstands extreme climates like floods and drought.

“Being a low-lying area, water stagnated in my farm during the heavy rains for four months from September 2022. But the crop survived,” adds another vetiver farmer T. Raghava Rao from Kothapatnam, who grew the grass on five acres of land and harvested the yield in eight months.

Nellore farmers follow suit

Based on their experience, farmers in the neighbouring SPSR Nellore district have also started vetiver cultivation as heavy rains and floods snatched the ready-to-harvest paddy in the Penna delta, season after season, and the market prices too dipped below the minimum support price, particularly at the time of harvest.

‘’We incur no losses as the hardy vetiver survives the vagaries of nature,’‘ says a farmer from Buchireddipalem K. Ashok, who has taken up vetiver cultivation on six acres of land. The vetiver grass also prevents soil erosion, an added advantage, he points out.

Seek government support

The biggest grouse of the vetiver growers in the two districts is that they have not gotten the much-needed support from the State government unlike in Tamil Nadu which put in place a thriving processing industry.

They used to sell their produce to Ayurveda medicine manufacturers earlier. But now, they sell it to traders from the neighbouring State where it finds use in the perfume industry, adds another farmer M. Venkateswarlu from Sangam.

Collaborating with NABARD, local self-help groups can be encouraged to make handicraft products like garlands, yoga mats, laptop bags, scrubs, etc., with vetiver, adds a 45-year-old farmer Papi Naidu.