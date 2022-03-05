Veterinary students and graduates on strike in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Boda March 05, 2022 20:30 IST

They appeal to Jagan to keep his promises made during electioneering

Veterinary science students and graduates are on strike demanding implementation of the Veterinary Council of India regulations and the National Commission on Agriculture norms in the State. The strike entered the second day on Saturday, as the students and graduates staged protests on the premises of NTR College of Veterinary Science in Gannavaram. Development of rural livestock units into veterinary dispensaries, appointment of one veterinarian in veterinary diagnostics centres in every Assembly constituency, appointment of veterinarians to manage mobile veterinary clinics, increase of stipend to junior veterinary doctors to ₹14,000 per month, and release of funds to the veterinary university are among other demands of the protesters. They appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to fulfill the promises made during his term as Leader of Opposition and during electioneering.



