Veterinary doctor, two others held on charge of killing senior government officer in Kadapa

March 27, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KADAPA

The Kadapa police on Monday arrested three persons, including a veterinary doctor, in connection with the murder of a senior government officer here on March 12.

Addressing a press conference here, Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anbhurajan said the deceased, Dr. Atchanna, was the deputy director at government veterinary poly clinic in Kadapa.

Last year, disputes cropped up between Mr. Atchanna and assistant surgeon Dr. Subash Chandra Bose (47) of CK Dinne mandal. Mr. Atchanna had reportedly withheld the salaries of a number of staff who supported Mr. Bose. This is believed to be the prime motive behind the murder.

For three days between March 9 and 11, Mr. Bose, relative B. Chenna Krishna Reddy (43) and business partner in a medical shop Mude Balaji Naik (26) met at a lodge in Porumamilla town.

On March 12, the trio abducted Mr. Atchanna near CSI Church in Kadapa in their vehicle and took him to the outskirts of Rayachoti town. During the journey, Mr. Atchanna was reportedly forced to drink.

They reached Guvvalacheruvu ghat section in the afternoon and parked the vehicle on a spot overlooking a gorge. When all got out, Mr. Bose kicked Mr. Atchanna into the gorge and fled. The victim’s mobile phone and SIM card were disposed of at two different locations to avoid detection.

On March 14, Dr. Clinton Chakravarthi, son of the deceased, lodged a missing-person complaint at Kadapa One Town police station. During investigation, suspicion fell on Mr. Bose. On March 24, the decomposed body of the victim was found in the gorge.

On March 26, the three men surrendered before the VRO, Kadapa and confessed to have committed the crime. Subsequently, the trio was taken into custody. The police recovered the SIM card of the deceased and booked the trio under various sections of the IPC and the SC/ST (PoA Act). They were remanded on Monday.