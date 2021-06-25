Veteran scribe recounts memories of Emergency

A veteran journalist recounted his experience of the Emergency that was imposed by the Central government on June 25, 1975.

N.V. Ranga Rao said he underwent a harrowing time during that period when he as well as many other journalists were put in jail.

Narrating his experience to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s SC Morcha State general secretary S. Muni Subramanyam, district general secretary P. Bhaskar, Shakti Kendra in-charge G. Gopinath Reddy and Chittoor East District leader Subramanyam Yadav, Mr. Ranga Rao explained how he had to go underground and evade police several times to avoid being caught. “However, I could not elude arrest for long, after which I was lodged in Musheerabad prison for eighteen months,” he recalled.

After serving as a reporter for an English news agency, Mr. Ranga Rao went on to become the district general secretary of the Jana Sangh and later the BJP. The BJP leaders felicitated him with a shawl on the occasion.