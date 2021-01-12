Veteran journalist Kutumba Rao no more

Turlapati Kutumba Rao

Vijayawada

12 January 2021 10:17 IST

Rao was conferred with Padma Shri in 2002 for his valuable contribution to journalism, literature and arts.

Veteran journalist, writer and Padma Shri awardee Turlapati Kutumba Rao passed away in the early hours of Monday. He was 89.

Rao had the distinction of being a personal secretary to Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, the first Chief Minister of the Andhra State.

A native of Vijayawada, Rao had worked as the editor and editorial writer of Telugu newspaper Andhra Jyothi for close to three-and-a-half decades. He had won laurels for translating into Telugu the speeches of many national leaders and stalwarts.

Rao had addressed a record number of public meetings, earning a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. He had authored biographies of several important people, patriots and freedom fighters.

