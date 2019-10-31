Veteran actor Geetanjali dead

Veteran Telugu actor Geetanjali Ramakrishna (72) died of cardiac arrest in the early hours of Thursday at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

In an illustrious film career spanning over six decades, Geetanjani acted in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi films and is remembered for her roles in the movies like Sitarama Kalyanam, Dr. Chakravarthy, Murali Krishna, Abbayigaru Ammayigaru, Kaalam Maarindi, Letha manasulu, Gudachari 116 and Sambarala Rambabu. She was 12 or13 years old when she played the lead role of Seetha in Seetharama Kalyanam.

Geetanjali was born in Kakinada in East Godavari district and was named Mani by her parents. While working in a Hindi film called Parasmani, a Lakshmikant-Pyarelal production, the film maker rechristened her as Geetanjali. She married co-actor Ramakrishna after sharing the screen space with him in a few films. After marriage, she took a break and returned to films as a character artist. Her son Adith Srinivas also tested his luck as an actor in a film called Bhuma, released in 2008. Shaking his head in disbelief, her son Srinivas said his mother was hale and hearty and went to his room after watching a TV serial late on Wednesday night. “In a while, we suddenly heard her screams and rushed in to see her writhing in pain. We called the doctor and meanwhile she threw up. She was rushed to a hospital but it was too late by then,” he said, adding: “She was so active till the last day. I am unable to believe. I am not able to handle this.”

Mr. Srinivas said his mother, in fact, had to go for a shoot the next day for a TV serial.

“After my father’s death, she was my friend, philosopher and guide. I really don’t know what to say,” he said. Actor Sivaji Raja said he saw in the early hours of the day a few missed calls from her phone. “The news of her sudden demise is shattering. It’s an irrevocable loss to the industry,” he said.