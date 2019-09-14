Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University to host open house expo from September 20

Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) will conduct an open house exhibition from September 20 to 22 at its campus to showcase the progress made on various fronts to the general public.

The native Sahiwal cow breed, Nellore breed sheep, horses, fowls and pigs will be displayed and demonstrated. A tour will be taken to the modern nutritional centre, artificial insemination centre, State-wide disease diagnosis centre, the veterinary clinical complex and the laboratories. Farmers can also visit the fodder farm and take a look at the integrated fodder production process, the veterinary ambulance and the knowledge propagation vehicle. The pathology and parasitology museum, where the skeletons, parasites and infected body parts of animals are housed, is said to be a must visit place.

According to the Vice-Chancellor Y. Hari Babu, the dog show, equestrian show, educational and entertainment programmes will be a major hit among the visitors. Dairy, meat, fisheries and poultry products will also be sold at the venue at affordable prices. The various courses offered and the admission process will also be explained through stalls.