Vet varsity bags two international research projects

TIRUPATI

18 August 2020 00:01 IST

Ties up with Royal Veterinary College, funding by global bodies

Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU), Tirupati, has secured two international collaborative research projects. Vice-Chancellor V. Padmanabha Reddy and Dean T.S. Chandrasekhara Rao on Monday announced the details of the projects that are believed to take the varsity’s reputation far and wide.

SVVU’s NTR College of Veterinary Science, Gannavaram, collaborates with the Royal Veterinary College, London and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana for the project titled ‘Modelling exposure to biological hazards in the dairy chains of Andhra Pradesh to inform food safety policy’. Associate professor T. Srinivasa Rao will be the principal investigator for the ₹1.80 crore project, funded by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the U.K. Department for International Development. The study focusses on ways to improve milk hygiene and reduce food-borne diseases, while the data generated can be used by the government in public health monitoring and aid farmers in dairy management.

The second project ‘Lab on wheels: an innovative point-of-care test to diagnose Chlamydiales in One Health setting’, involving a financial outlay of ₹1.07 crore, aims at detection of the bacteria in poultry samples, workers in poultry farm and processing plants through mass spectrometry. The study will be conducted in collaboration with Society for Health Allied Research and Education India (SHARE India) Hyderabad, SHUATS Allahabad and BiosparkQ (NL), TubaScan (NL) and Ghent University, Belgium, funded by the Department of Biotechnology and Netherlands Enterprise Agency. The bacteria, which is transmitted from birds, can cause infertility in humans and hence is considered a high impact study.

Dr. Reddy and Dr. Rao congratulated Dr. Srinivasa Rao for the accomplishment.