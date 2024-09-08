ADVERTISEMENT

Very heavy rains expected in coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh on September 8

Updated - September 08, 2024 01:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTR and Krishna districts are also expected to receive heavy rains on September 8 and 9

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy rains with extremely heavy rains at one or two places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday (September 8) and on Monday (September 9).

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rains highlights: CM Naidu asks technicians from other places to help with repairs in flooded areas

NTR and Krishna districts are also expected to receive heavy rains on September 8 and 9 as the well-marked low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has concentrated into a depression and lay centered at 5.30 a.m. over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, east of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

“It is very likely to move northwestwards towards north Odisha-West Bengal coasts and intensify into a deep depression during next 24 hours,” the IMD bulletin said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US