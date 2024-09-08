GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Very heavy rains expected in coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh on September 8

NTR and Krishna districts are also expected to receive heavy rains on September 8 and 9

Updated - September 08, 2024 01:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy rains with extremely heavy rains at one or two places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday (September 8) and on Monday (September 9).

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rains highlights: CM Naidu asks technicians from other places to help with repairs in flooded areas

NTR and Krishna districts are also expected to receive heavy rains on September 8 and 9 as the well-marked low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has concentrated into a depression and lay centered at 5.30 a.m. over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, east of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

“It is very likely to move northwestwards towards north Odisha-West Bengal coasts and intensify into a deep depression during next 24 hours,” the IMD bulletin said.

Published - September 08, 2024 01:18 pm IST

