Vermicompost units provide health, wealth

Garbage is turning into gold for village panchayats of Vizianagaram district with the establishment of vermicompost units with the sanctioning of funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme. The establishment of those units has been giving double benefits such as cleanliness and income within no time.

Cleanliness is ensured in panchayats as people have been handing over dung and other dry wastage to those units instead of throwing them on streets.

The units will give back organic manure to those who hand over wastage to them. Almost 50% of the wastage in the form of manure is returned to villagers who in turn use them in agriculture fields.

The panchayats are allowed to sell remaining manure at ₹10 per kg in the market through the Markfed. Each panchayat is expected to generate up to ₹10 lakh per year with the sale of manure at each unit.

Self-reliance

Vizianagaram District Water Management Agency Project Director Boddepalli Rajagopal told The Hindu that vermicompost units were being established to enable panchayats to achieve self-reliance in many aspects. According to him, as many as 106 units have been established and 404 are going to be constructed very soon. The government sanctions ₹3.5 lakh per unit. The units were established in several villages, including Gajapathinagaram, Kothavalasa, Pedabogila of Sitanagaram mandal and other places.

“The government gives top priority to Open Defecation Free (ODF) plus scheme to achieve absolute cleanliness in villages. The vermicompost units are helping to achieve the targets since people stopped throwing garbage on streets. To get back manure, they are handing over the wastage promptly to the units. Health and wealth are possible with the effective utilisation of the scheme,” said Mr. Rajagopal.

Meeting with Sarpanches

District Collector Hari Jawaharlal, Parvatipuram ITDA Project Director G. Lakshmisha have directed DWAMA officials to cover all 34 mandals in establishment of vermicompost units. An exclusive meeting with sarpanches has been planned to explain the benefits of the scheme to improve the financial condition of villages.