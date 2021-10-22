‘Verbal attack on CMtarnished image of State’

Minister warns of retaliation if TDP continues to spread falsehood

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna has said that the Telugu Desam Party launched the verbal attack with unparliamentary language on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in a bid to tarnish the image of the State.

Participating in the ‘Janaagraha Deeksha’ launched by the women wing of the YSRCP in Ramachandrapuram in East Godavari district on Friday, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna appealed to the TDP leaders not to instigate the YSRCP supporters with baseless allegations on various issues.

“TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is creating hurdles for the smooth governance in the State by encouraging his supporters to spread flasehood against the government. The verbal attack by TDP spokesperson K. Pattabhi Ram on the Chief Minister triggered tension in the State,” said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna.

He warned of a strong retaliation if the TDP leaders continued to create disturbances or spread falsehood against the State government.