‘Vepapuvvu Annam’ brings a whiff of freshness to The Hindu’s ‘Our State, Our Taste’

Adding a whiff of freshness to the search for authentic and traditional recipes, the Tirupati leg of The Hindu’s ‘Our State, Our Taste’ culinary contest brought to the fore ‘Vepapuvvu Annam’, a dish that has almost vanished from the dining tables of our modern homes.

V. Prasanna Lakshmi, who brought the titillating recipe, won the hearts of celebrity chefs ETV Raju, Chinnam Raju and Shankar Prasad, who acted as the judges for the event. Even the fellow participants remained awestruck at the recipe’s exciting flavour. Divya and T. Prasuna were declared the first and second runners-up.

The event venue, Hotel Vistara Orchid Tirupati at Ramanuja Circle, was abuzz with participants who enthusiastically took part in the contest and waited with bated breath for the results on Sunday.

As the contestants were encouraged to prepare their best traditional dish or add a modern twist to a timeless recipe, most participants prepared exciting dishes using Aashirvaad ‘Masala Karam’ showcasing the authentic flavours of Andhra Pradesh.

Interestingly, many children, with their parents in tow, donned chef’s robes and came with wonderful recipes that were both mouth-watering and eye-catching. The chefs judged the dishes based on multiple criteria such as taste, texture, flavour and presentation.

Ms. Prasanna Lakshmi will now advance to the grand finale, to be held in Vijayawada on July 27. In the grand finale, the winners will receive cash prizes of ₹75,000 for first place, ₹50,000 for second place and ₹25,000 for the third place.

The prizes were distributed to the winners by The Hindu Group’s senior deputy regional manager K.T. Prasanna Venkatesh, Aashirvaad Masala Karam ITC’s area executive (Rayalaseema) Rajasekhar, Hotel Vistara Orchid Grand’s director Padmanaba Raju and Parry’s Dal representative Naga Mallaiah, Swati Agencies’ (RKG Ghee) B. Shekar, Bambino Pasta/Vermicelli senior zonal manager M. Gopi, CMR Shopping Mall Tirupati CTV store manager Ravishankar Kumar, GRT Jewellers Tirupati unit’s Madhav Kumar, IOCL’s Indane distributor Nadamuni and the knowledge partners Chef ETV Raju, Chef Chinnam Raju and Chef Shankar Prasad.

The ‘Our State, Our Taste’ cookery contest is presented by Aashirvaad Masala Karam, powered by Parry’s Dal/Pulses in association with RKG Ghee & Bambino. CMR Shopping Mall is the textiles partner, Hotel Vistara Orchid Tirupati (SBSH Group of Hotels) the venue partner, GRT the jewellery partner, Indian Oil Corporation the energy partner and Raju’s Food Art the knowledge partner.

