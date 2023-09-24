Venugopal from A.P. appointed ICAR body member

September 24, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Venugopal Badaravada, a native of Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh, who has been relentlessly working for the preservation and promotion of Zebu cattle breeds, has been appointed as a member of the general body and governing body of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Society for a three-year term.

Mr. Venugopal has travelled extensively to 21 countries across five continents, with his focus on Zebu cattle, livestock and agricultural research. He has an honorary citizenship of Canada and Brazilian city Uberaba, world capital for Zebu cattle.