Venture out only if necessary: Chittoor police

The Chittoor police on Monday issued a public alert urging people to stay indoors and not to move out unless it was unavoidable, but fully adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. On Monday, the district witnessed 29 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total to 961, which included six deaths.

Police, Revenue and medical officials were on alert with a man testing positive at Mulakala Cheruvu mandal on Monday. While coming from Bengaluru, he had reportedly attended the funeral at B. Kotha Kota mandal. With this, the officials are on the job to identify those who came in contact with him. The new cases were registered predominantly in Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Puttur and Chittoor mandals.

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar inspected the red zone at Puthalapattu near Chittoor, where a home guard tested positive to the virus. Interacting with the residents, the SP urged them to strictly stay indoors and not to venture out. He also inquired about public using masks and sanitisers in the mandal.

Link to other States

Deputy SP K. Eshwar Reddy expressed concern at the unprecedented number of COVID-19 positive cases emerging in Chittoor. He said that 90% of the cases had links to other States or been returnees from Chennai. The Deputy SP said that people should voluntarily come forward to stay indoors unless it is absolutely necessary.

He said that the public moving out should adhere to the guidelines of social distancing, masks and sanitisers. Chittoor Municipal Corporation limits had so far witnessed close to 70 cases. He said that in order to check the free movement of public in red zones, police personnel had been posted on bandobasth duties.

In Tirupati Municipal Corporation limits, 34 out of 50 divisions were under containment zones. At Nagari municipality, four sanitation workers tested positive to the virus. Of the total cases, 320 were in the age group of 16-30, while those between 31-45 age group were 300. A pregnant woman at Srikalahasti with travel history to Chennai tested positive.