Venkateswarlu takes charge as Programme Head at AIR Vijayawada

January 30, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

B. Venkateswarlu took charge as Programme Head at Akashvani (All India Radio-AIR) Vijayawada Kendra here on Tuesday. On the occasion, DDG Someswara Rao said that the AIR Vijayawada Kendra was established 75 years ago. It was fortunate that experienced persons such as Mr. Venkateswarlu was appointed as Programme Head of the Kendra. The national- level programmes would be taken up under his leadership, and take the Akashvani into the public with many more good and interesting programmes. News Division Assistant Director Vempati Sri Sai, Akashvani Doordarshan Cooperative Society president Chundur Manikya Rao and others were present.

