August 01, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Pushkarini situated adjacent to the temple of Lord Venkateswara has been closed for public use for one month starting Tuesday. This is for repairs and desilting of the temple tank ahead of the annual Brahmotsavms scheduled to begin from September 18. As an alternative, TTD has set up showers at the bathing ghats on the western side of the tank. The tank will be reopened for public use on September 1.