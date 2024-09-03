Venkatagiri Kota town on the boil as communal clashes erupt

A seemingly minor row over a cricket ball hitting a woman passing by on the road escalated into a controversy between two communities in V.Kota town of Chittoor district late on Monday (September 02, 2024).

Police rushed in reinforcement from other sub-divisions to bring the situation under control. Section 144 of BNSS were imposed as part of precautionary measures to maintain order in the little town that shares border with both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, which will remain in for the next 48 hours, (till Wednesday).

According to sources, some youth were playing cricket on the roadside on Monday evening, when the ball hit a woman, identified as Gnana Prasuna. As the injured woman’s husband accosted the player’s parents, it initially escalated into a controversy between the two families.

However, as the families belonged to different religions, the issue attained a communal colour, following which members from the two communities exchanged blows on the road, in public view. It further led to hurling of stones and destruction of property belonging to the rival social groups. The issue remained alive till the early hours of Tuesday, when the hurling of stones continued unabated.

Collector Sumit Kumar and Superintendent of Police (Chittoor) Manikanta Chandolu rushed to the spot to pacify the rival groups, urging them to observe restraint. They also appealed to the public to stay at home till the issue subsided.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Palamaner) K. Prabhakar, who was trying to calm down the agitated public on Masjid Street, suffered grievous injury when a stone hurled by a miscreant hit him. A Circle Inspector and a constable were also injured, who were rushed to the V.Kota Government Hospital for first-aid.

The SP warned the public against spreading hate messages on social media platforms and offered State support to those whose properties were vandalised. The department got down to identify the miscreants who were responsible for triggering the controversy and blowing the minor issue out of proportion.

Meanwhile, the Palamaner MLA N. Amarnatha Reddy called the issue as an ‘unfortunate development’. Recalling the religious tolerance and communal harmony exhibited by the residents of V.Kota, the MLA offered to take the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and get suitable compensation for those who had lost their properties in the clashes.

