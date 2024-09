I. Venkata Krishna Rao, working as Assistant Sthapathi (sculptor) in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), was appointed Sthapathi on Tuesday.

He played a key role in the construction of temples by the TTD, including the Sri Venkateswara temple at New Delhi, the five-storied Rajagopuram at Ramatheertham, model temple at Prayag (Triveni Sangam), Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Brahma statue and Ananthasayana Vishnu statue at Kotappakonda among others.